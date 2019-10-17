Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.42 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,776. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

