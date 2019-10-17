Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOM. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 115.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 882,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,909,000 after purchasing an additional 196,679 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 37.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 163,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of BOOM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,629. Dmc Global Inc has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $589.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

