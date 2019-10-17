Navellier & Associates Inc Has $793,000 Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 128.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in H & R Block by 24.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in H & R Block by 1.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 22,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.