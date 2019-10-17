Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $351.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

