Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,193,164. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

