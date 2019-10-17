Naviaddress Trading Down 9.1% This Week (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $69,526.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00043190 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.69 or 0.05998517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00043209 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

