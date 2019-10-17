Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVGS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price target on shares of Navigator and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE NVGS opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $622.50 million, a PE ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.07. Navigator has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Navigator by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

