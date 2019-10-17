Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,388. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.82. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.63 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

