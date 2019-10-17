Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NVCN opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares during the last quarter.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

