Nerva Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Nerva has a market cap of $257,673.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00228985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01103223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00043151 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.