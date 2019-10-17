NetKoin (NTK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. NetKoin has a total market capitalization of $65,174.00 and approximately $310.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NetKoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

NetKoin Profile

NTK is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

