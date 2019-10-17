Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568.30 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.27), approximately 723,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($7.23).

NETW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 595 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Network International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 649 ($8.48).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 557.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32.

Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

