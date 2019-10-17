Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Neuronetics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

