New Commerce Split (TSE:YCM) Shares Up 11.1%

New Commerce Split Corp (TSE:YCM) shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, 2,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92.

New Commerce Split Company Profile (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

