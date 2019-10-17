New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 30th total of 686,700 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $174,266.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $548,206.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 424.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

