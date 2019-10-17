New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

New Media Investment Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. New Media Investment Group has a payout ratio of 211.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.15. New Media Investment Group has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $404.39 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $421,093.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

