Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.49

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.49 and traded as high as $33.49. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 3,595,811 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion and a PE ratio of 45.48.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Newcrest Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

