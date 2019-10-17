Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 428,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of -0.10.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In related news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $574,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,377.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,824. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 120,353 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

