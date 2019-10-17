NextCapital Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

