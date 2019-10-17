NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $252.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.14.

NEE stock opened at $229.91 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

