Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after buying an additional 398,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

