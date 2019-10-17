Nexty (NTY) Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $473,010.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00224237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01084677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086970 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,595,803,417 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

