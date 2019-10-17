Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Short Interest Update

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 30th total of 34,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.01.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 356.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.