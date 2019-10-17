Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.09. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 25,604,010 shares changing hands.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 26.9% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $27,977,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,243,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

