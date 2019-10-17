Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Bank of America downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

