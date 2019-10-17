Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,089 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $154,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $185,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 79.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of LE opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $345.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

