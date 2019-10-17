Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of AXT worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AXT by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AXT by 712.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 160,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Dougherty & Co cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. AXT Inc has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

