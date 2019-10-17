Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Despegar.com worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 7,094.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,196,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,320 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,154,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,923,000 after acquiring an additional 514,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 485,023 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 138.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 750,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 121.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 146,787 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Despegar.com Corp has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Despegar.com’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on Despegar.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

