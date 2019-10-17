Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth $331,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1,527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,119 shares of company stock worth $99,450.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

