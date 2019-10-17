Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

