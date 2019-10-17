Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 324,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 206.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

