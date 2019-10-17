Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 370,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 919,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,684.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094 and have sold 1,706 shares worth $8,755. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.56 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

