Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 393.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after buying an additional 1,372,522 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,515,000 after buying an additional 326,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 671.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,285,000 after buying an additional 734,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 313,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Globant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

