Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26, approximately 581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

