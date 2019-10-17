NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,485 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 10,754.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in H & R Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in H & R Block by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in H & R Block by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

