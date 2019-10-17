NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Centurylink by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Centurylink by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after acquiring an additional 628,041 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTL opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

