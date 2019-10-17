NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after buying an additional 140,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,108,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,576,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $364.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

