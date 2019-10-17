NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Kohl’s by 15.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 34.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Kohl’s by 73.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 119,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.06.

KSS opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

