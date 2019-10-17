NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,798.41

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3,798.41 and last traded at $3,778.43, with a volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,705.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,537.33.

Get NVR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,632.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $49.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 208.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,578.52, for a total transaction of $17,892,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,285,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,506,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NVR by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.