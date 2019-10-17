Nwam LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.97.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $286.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.78 and a 200 day moving average of $332.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

