Nwam LLC Buys 570 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $3,242,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,207 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $373,775.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,959. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.76. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $64.42 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

