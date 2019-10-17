Nwam LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 730,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,696,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

FISV stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

