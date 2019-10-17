Nwam LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,255,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after purchasing an additional 430,876 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Novartis by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

