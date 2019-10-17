Nwam LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.03.

OXY stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

