Nwam LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

