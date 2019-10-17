Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OCDGF opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.