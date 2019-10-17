Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 73.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

