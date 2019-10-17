Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) were down 8.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $106.22 and last traded at $106.40, approximately 4,339,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,302,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.86.

Specifically, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $33,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,313,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $72,516.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,213.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,779 shares of company stock valued at $76,845,901. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on Okta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Okta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

