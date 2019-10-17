Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Short Interest Update

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 61,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 855,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

