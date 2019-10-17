Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $44.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.10.

OHI opened at $43.29 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,417.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,300 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

